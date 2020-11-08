Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 38,770 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

