JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

