Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,295 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $260,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

