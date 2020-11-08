Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of JNCE opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $243.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $497,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $176,378 in the last ninety days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

