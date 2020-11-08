Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Trading Up 1.6%

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) was up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 477 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 467.50 ($6.11). Approximately 11,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 476.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 468.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm has a market cap of $153.24 million and a PE ratio of 38.96.

Get Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) alerts:

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, insider Robin George Williams sold 110,000 shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total value of £522,500 ($682,649.59).

About Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.