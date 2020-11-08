Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRP. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.