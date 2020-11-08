Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 10th

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE KGC opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

