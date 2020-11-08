Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,791.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,530.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

