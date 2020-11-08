Knuff & Co LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

