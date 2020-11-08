KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) Trading Up 1.9%

KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) was up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 13,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

About KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY)

Kroton Educacional SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for KROTON EDUCACIO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KROTON EDUCACIO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.