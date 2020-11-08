Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,744,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

