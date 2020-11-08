Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

