Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $184,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $66,154,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

