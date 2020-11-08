Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $56.00 at Scotiabank

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

LSPD stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $18,890,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $5,450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $4,031,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $973,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

