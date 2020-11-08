Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $62.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $39.43 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.