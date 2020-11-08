Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $65.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $50.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $39.43 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

