Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 341 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

