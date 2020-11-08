Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $738,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

