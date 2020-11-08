Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $300.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Shares of LIN opened at $250.32 on Friday. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day moving average of $223.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,472,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Linde by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,195,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

