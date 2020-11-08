Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48). 28,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 33,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 million and a PE ratio of -60.83.

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) Company Profile (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

