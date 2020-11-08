Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.