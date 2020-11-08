Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Set at $52.00 by Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a $52.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.