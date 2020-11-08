Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Malaga Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and demand deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, personal, and income property loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

