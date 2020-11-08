MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MannKind by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MannKind by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MannKind by 412.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

