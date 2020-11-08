Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $137.00 at UBS Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -200.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Match Group by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

