Matson Inc (MATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Matson has increased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of MATX opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $162,310.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,215 shares of company stock worth $2,029,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

