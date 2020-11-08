MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $34.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE MXL opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

