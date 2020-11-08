MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Roth Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 389.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 245,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

