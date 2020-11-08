Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Lifted to Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MTA stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 162.80%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

