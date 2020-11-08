Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

MCHP stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

