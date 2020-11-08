Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Trading Down 0.9%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98. 5,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

