MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $20.09 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.72 million, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

