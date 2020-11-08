Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) Shares Down 4.5%

Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.68 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81.68 ($1.07). 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

