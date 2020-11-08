Mizuho Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $77.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $53.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $78.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $155.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.48) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

