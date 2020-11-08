Mizuho Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

