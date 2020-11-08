MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $783,013.13 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $783,013.13 and $838.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Upbit. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00048746 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001880 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002967 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 391.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 205,439,805 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

