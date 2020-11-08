MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDB. BidaskClub downgraded MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.54.

MDB opened at $252.40 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at $21,213,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 67.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

