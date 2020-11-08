Monte Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 88,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 302,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,548,000 after buying an additional 109,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

