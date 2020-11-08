Morgan Stanley Increases Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $41.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

NVTA stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $608,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

