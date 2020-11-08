Morgan Stanley Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $87.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.50. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $90.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $61,620.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $106,584.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,289.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,290 shares of company stock worth $33,421,149. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

