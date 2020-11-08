Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $11,614,000. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.