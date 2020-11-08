Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

MBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

