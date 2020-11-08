NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded NatWest Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

