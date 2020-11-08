Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46, reports. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Nintendo updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 23.67-23.67 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $70.66 on Friday. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 39.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $262,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $681,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

