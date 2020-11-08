Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.46, reports. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Nintendo updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 23.67-23.67 EPS.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

