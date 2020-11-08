Niobium Coin Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $453,179.65 and $91.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00081753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00186496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01069659 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

