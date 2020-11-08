NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after buying an additional 889,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after buying an additional 87,307 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,909,000 after buying an additional 778,902 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,135 shares of company stock worth $2,900,448. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

