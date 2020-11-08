NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 3,872 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 55,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 130,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $127.03. The company has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.