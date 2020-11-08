NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 52,137 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,137 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Copart worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

