NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 99,765 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,765 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,314,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682,967 shares of company stock worth $189,796,927 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

